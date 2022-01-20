Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $574,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 129,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

