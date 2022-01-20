PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,834 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

