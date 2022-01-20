Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.50

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.50 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.57). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.45), with a volume of 24,037 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £116.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.