Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.10

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 414783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

