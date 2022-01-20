Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.86.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$31.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$27.65 and a one year high of C$50.70. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total value of C$62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,878.60. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 in the last three months.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

