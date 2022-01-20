Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.32

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 14825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$65.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

