Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $897.83 million, a P/E ratio of 481.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

