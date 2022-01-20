Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.81 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

