Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,095 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,207 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 104,095 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,277 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3,889.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,383 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 349,400 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 7,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.24. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

