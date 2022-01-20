Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.08 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

