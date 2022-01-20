Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,622 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

