Pancake Bunny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $900,909.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $394,529.69 and approximately $900,909.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00114730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

