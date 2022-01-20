Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Update

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGOL stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Patriot Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Patriot Gold
