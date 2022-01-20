Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.09. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

