Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

