Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.51

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.