Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $249.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $194.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average of $249.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

