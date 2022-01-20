Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.77. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 21,575 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

