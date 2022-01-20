PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 8,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,373,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

