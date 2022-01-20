Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.66).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 671.11 ($9.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($12.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.24.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

