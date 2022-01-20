Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 660 ($9.01) to GBX 585 ($7.98) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701.67 ($9.57).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 670 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($12.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.