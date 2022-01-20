Peet DeFi (PTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,657.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance

