PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

