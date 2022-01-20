Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Purchases 13 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £143.78 ($196.18).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Paul Boote bought 13 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($16.26) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($211.43).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,109 ($15.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,181 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,204.88. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. Pennon Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.22).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.10) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.75).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

