People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $242.73. 14,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,714. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

