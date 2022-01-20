People s United Financial Inc. Has $42.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $459.76. The company had a trading volume of 338,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,733. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

