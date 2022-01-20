People s United Financial Inc. Sells 412 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $496.20. 97,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

