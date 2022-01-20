People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

