People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 68.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

