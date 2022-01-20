PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

