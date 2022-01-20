Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Perficient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,066 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,252,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.