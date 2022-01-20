PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,615. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.06. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

