Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 35,484 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56.

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92.

Personalis stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 657,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Personalis by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Personalis by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Personalis by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.