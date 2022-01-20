Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.93

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 360952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

