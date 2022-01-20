Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $300.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

