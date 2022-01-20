PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 236,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $15,157,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 91.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.72. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

