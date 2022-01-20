Phil White Buys 30,970 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White bought 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,220.10 ($13,944.74).
Carclo stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Carclo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.04.
