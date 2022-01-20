Phil White Buys 30,970 Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) Stock

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) insider Phil White bought 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,220.10 ($13,944.74).

Carclo stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Carclo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.04.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

