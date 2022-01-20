Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,717 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $257,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

