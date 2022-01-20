Phillips 66 Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

NYSE PSXP opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.