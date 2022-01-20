Phoenixcoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $24.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,736.47 or 0.99999859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00088748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00304737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.00404441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00162487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,636,962 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

