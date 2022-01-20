Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $521.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.56.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

