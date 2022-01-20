Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $263.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

