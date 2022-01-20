Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 198,301 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 198,301 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

