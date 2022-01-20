Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 2,473,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.28.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

