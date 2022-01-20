Playcent Price Tops $0.0546 on Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $41,283.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00051961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

