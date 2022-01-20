PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

