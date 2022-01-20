PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

