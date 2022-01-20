PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 167,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,881,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

