PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MX. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $864.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.