PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $69.65 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

